Preity Zinta honours Santosh Sivan as he becomes the first Asian to get Cannes cinematography award

Preity Zinta presented Santosh Sivan, who shot her debut film Dil Se in 1998, the prestigious Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in Cinematography award in the presence of India's Ambassador to France, Jawed Ashraf, at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on Friday night.

Sivan became the first Asian to be awarded the prized named after the inventor of the zoom lens that revolutionised cinematography.

Preity looked every inch elegant dressed in a blush-pink saree as she went on stage at the Palais de Festivals to present the honour to Sivan.

Before Sivan was given the award, the ambassador pointed out in his welcome speech how the "greatest film festival" had become "a very special one for India" in its 77th year.

Ambassador Ahraf pointed out that Cannes, which had become "a symbol of the permanence of excellence", had always had a special place for India.

"You have recognised and honoured our best," the ambassador said. "It is here that some of our best have been discovered for the world. But it is also here that some of our young dreams have landed softly and beautifully, and careers have taken off."

Sivan was dressed in a tuxedo with a felt hat to complete his look for the occasion. Upon receiving the award, he said, "It is the most awesome time I have had in my life. It is an amazing place to receive this ... for the Cannes Film Festival is the most beautiful festival I have attended."