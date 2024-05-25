Preity Zinta stuns in a pink Seema Gujral sari at Cannes Film Festival 2024

The Cannes Film Festival is nearing its conclusion, but not without some final dazzling moments. Among the celebrities gracing the red carpet, Preity Zinta turned heads in a breathtaking pink saree for her red-carpet appearance as she attended the premiere of La Plus Precieuse des Marchandises' (The Most Precious of Cargoes).
Designed by renowned fashion designer Seema Gujral, the sari was an ombre symphony of delicate pearl, sequin, and beadwork adorning the luxurious georgette fabric. A custom pink embellished sequin blouse complemented the saree flawlessly, creating a vision of six yards of sheer sophistication. Exquisite jewellery from Chopard added the perfect finishing touch.
Speaking to a media organisation on the red carpet, the actor expressed her joy at returning to Cannes after a long absence. She described her chosen attire as ‘a little understated,’ but there was no denying her radiant beauty in the timeless sari.
Earlier, the actor had shared photos of her first Cannes look on her Instagram profile. In the snaps, she was seen donning a shimmering pearl white gown. The flowy dress, complemented by pearl earrings and a sleek, pulled-back hairstyle, promised a stunning red carpet moment.
Preity, known for her captivating performances in films like Dil Se, Lakshya and Kal Ho Naa Ho, has left a lasting impression at Cannes. This appearance not only showcased her enduring style but also highlighted her appreciation for cinematic excellence.