Aditi Rao Hydari unveils her red carpet look at Cannes Film Festival 2024

Aditi achieved a very simple yet elegant look by using L’Oréal Paris makeup products, for her full-face makeup look. She achieved a glowing and flawless complexion using L'Oréal Paris Infallible Foundation in a powder form and Infallible Concealer. Her makeup exuded a soft, ethereal glow, highlighted by a pinkish-nude lip colour. Aditi opted for the L'Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick in the shade 105 Breakfast in Bed, delivering intense, long-lasting colour with a flawless matte finish that stays all day. This versatile product also doubled as a blush, adding a harmonious hue to her cheeks. For her eyes, she skillfully applied the L'Oréal Paris Infallible Grip 24HR Matte Liquid Liner in Black, complemented by the L'Oréal Paris Panorama Mascara, achieving a striking and dramatic effect. She elegantly styled her hair into a neat bun to complete her look.

Radiating confidence and style, she wore a Gaurav Gupta ensemble, a monochrome gown that had voluminous drapes on the side in ivory. Her outfit not only highlighted her impeccable fashion sense but also displayed her exquisite taste and sophistication. This is Aditi's third appearance at Cannes since her debut in 2022.