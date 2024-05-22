Your essential guide to elevating your shower ritual

Pamper yourself with the care of Vivel Lavender & Almond Oil Body wash. It moisturises your skin to make it soft and smooth. Indulge yourself with its great fragrance with every bath. The body wash contains essential oils of pine and patchouli. It nourishes your skin and improves the look and feel of your skin. It refines skin texture and leaves behind radiant and bright skin. It is dermatologically tested and suitable for all skin types.

Priced at INR 300.