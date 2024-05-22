Your essential guide to elevating your shower ritual

With the rise in temperature, it’s time to elevate your bathing ritual with a refreshing summer layering routine. Embrace the season’s warmth and indulge in a holistic bath care experience that cleanses, nourishes, and rejuvenates your skin.
Pamper yourself with the care of Vivel Lavender & Almond Oil Body wash. It moisturises your skin to make it soft and smooth. Indulge yourself with its great fragrance with every bath. The body wash contains essential oils of pine and patchouli. It nourishes your skin and improves the look and feel of your skin. It refines skin texture and leaves behind radiant and bright skin. It is dermatologically tested and suitable for all skin types.
Priced at INR 300.
Experience the transformation with Sanfe Tan & Dead Skin Removal Exfoliating Gel. The innovative formula is designed to visibly roll, lift, and sweep away dirt and dead skin, leaving your skin rejuvenated and refreshed. Packed with multi-action AHAs and Cellulose, this gel offers effective peeling to unveil a smoother, fresher, and more youthful complexion.
Priced at INR 789.
Nivea Soft Moisturizing Cream is enriched with Jojoba Oil and vitamin E, which helps in nourishing the skin without making it look greasy. The formula of the cream is lightweight and absorbs quickly, leaving the skin feeling soft and supple for a long time.
Priced at INR 500.
With 87 percent natural origin content, citrusy and aromatic, Fiama Yuzu & Bergamot Perfume Mist is what you need for a lasting fragrance after shower. It promises 24 hour long lasting fragrance, and is skin friendly.
Priced at INR 370.