With the summer wedding season upon us, brides-to-be are eagerly preparing to say ‘I do’ under the sun. Amidst the excitement, one concern remains prevalent: How to keep makeup flawless despite the heat. Bridal makeup artist, Kajol Paswwan, offers expert advice and insider tips to help brides achieve a radiant and enduring makeup look for their summer nuptials.

Primer for success

Begin with a high-quality primer to create a smooth and hydrated base for your makeup. Look for primers that blur imperfections and offer long-lasting hydration, ensuring your makeup stays fresh throughout the day.