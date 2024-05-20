With the summer wedding season upon us, brides-to-be are eagerly preparing to say ‘I do’ under the sun. Amidst the excitement, one concern remains prevalent: How to keep makeup flawless despite the heat. Bridal makeup artist, Kajol Paswwan, offers expert advice and insider tips to help brides achieve a radiant and enduring makeup look for their summer nuptials.
Primer for success
Begin with a high-quality primer to create a smooth and hydrated base for your makeup. Look for primers that blur imperfections and offer long-lasting hydration, ensuring your makeup stays fresh throughout the day.
Foundation formulation
Choose lightweight, long-wearing foundation formulas that provide ample coverage without feeling heavy on the skin. Opt for water-based foundations for a natural finish that withstands the summer heat.
Waterproof essentials
Invest in waterproof or water-resistant formulas for eye makeup and mascara to prevent smudging or melting, especially during outdoor ceremonies or photo sessions.
Sweat-proof blush and bronzer
Select cream or gel-based blushes and bronzers for a natural flush of colour that stays put even in the summer heat.
Setting spray seal
Finish your makeup with a setting spray that enhances longevity and adds a luminous glow, ensuring your makeup remains flawless from dawn till dusk.
Touch-up essentials
Pack a bridal emergency kit with essentials like blotting papers, setting powder, and long-wearing lipstick for quick touch-ups throughout the day.
Sun-kissed glow
Enhance your bridal glow with a touch of highlighter on the high points of your face for a radiant, sun-kissed effect.
Achieving a flawless bridal makeup look that withstands the summer heat requires careful preparation and the use of high-quality, long-lasting products. By following these expert tips and incorporating luxury makeup essentials into your bridal beauty routine, brides can confidently shine on their special day, regardless of temperature.