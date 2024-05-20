Beauty and Wellness

How to keep makeup flawless despite the heat

Expert advice and insider tips to help brides achieve a radiant and enduring makeup look for summer nuptials
With the summer wedding season upon us, brides-to-be are eagerly preparing to say ‘I do’ under the sun. Amidst the excitement, one concern remains prevalent: How to keep makeup flawless despite the heat. Bridal makeup artist, Kajol Paswwan, offers expert advice and insider tips to help brides achieve a radiant and enduring makeup look for their summer nuptials.

Primer for success

Begin with a high-quality primer to create a smooth and hydrated base for your makeup. Look for primers that blur imperfections and offer long-lasting hydration, ensuring your makeup stays fresh throughout the day.

Foundation formulation

Choose lightweight, long-wearing foundation formulas that provide ample coverage without feeling heavy on the skin. Opt for water-based foundations for a natural finish that withstands the summer heat.

Waterproof essentials

Invest in waterproof or water-resistant formulas for eye makeup and mascara to prevent smudging or melting, especially during outdoor ceremonies or photo sessions.

Sweat-proof blush and bronzer

Select cream or gel-based blushes and bronzers for a natural flush of colour that stays put even in the summer heat.

Setting spray seal

Finish your makeup with a setting spray that enhances longevity and adds a luminous glow, ensuring your makeup remains flawless from dawn till dusk.

Touch-up essentials

Pack a bridal emergency kit with essentials like blotting papers, setting powder, and long-wearing lipstick for quick touch-ups throughout the day.

Sun-kissed glow

Enhance your bridal glow with a touch of highlighter on the high points of your face for a radiant, sun-kissed effect.

Achieving a flawless bridal makeup look that withstands the summer heat requires careful preparation and the use of high-quality, long-lasting products. By following these expert tips and incorporating luxury makeup essentials into your bridal beauty routine, brides can confidently shine on their special day, regardless of temperature.

Kajol Paswwan

