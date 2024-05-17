Hyaluronic Acid tailored for moms

The Moms Co has launched its all new Natural Hydrating Range with actor and brand ambassador, Sonam Kapoor. It is meticulously designed to cater to the unique skincare needs of lactating and breastfeeding mothers. The range introduces a revolutionary approach to hydration, boasting eight types of hyaluronic acid for unparalleled effectiveness. With a remarkable 400 percent instant hydration, this range deeply penetrates the skin, leaving it soft, supple, and visibly plump.

In conjunction with the launch, the #400%Hydration campaign sheds light on the demanding yet fulfilling journey of motherhood, emphasising the importance of hydration in skincare and The Moms Co. reinforcing its commitment to providing safe and effective skincare solutions that prioritise the well-being of mothers through the all new Natural Hydrating Range.