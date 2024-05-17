Hyaluronic Acid tailored for moms

The Moms Co has launched its all new Natural Hydrating Range with actor and brand ambassador, Sonam Kapoor. It is meticulously designed to cater to the unique skincare needs of lactating and breastfeeding mothers. The range introduces a revolutionary approach to hydration, boasting eight types of hyaluronic acid for unparalleled effectiveness. With a remarkable 400 percent instant hydration, this range deeply penetrates the skin, leaving it soft, supple, and visibly plump.
In conjunction with the launch, the #400%Hydration campaign sheds light on the demanding yet fulfilling journey of motherhood, emphasising the importance of hydration in skincare and The Moms Co. reinforcing its commitment to providing safe and effective skincare solutions that prioritise the well-being of mothers through the all new Natural Hydrating Range.
Crafted with a deep understanding of mothers' skincare concerns, The Moms Co.'s Natural Hydrating Range offers a diverse array of products, each formulated to deliver optimal hydration and skin-plumping benefits:
Natural Hydrating Under Eye Cream: With a three-baller unit, it aids in skin repair and regeneration, combats signs of aging, and supports the skin's natural barrier with Pro Vitamin B and Vitamin E.
Natural Hydrating Face Wash: Refreshing for every skin type, this face wash has Vitamin E encapsulated which bursts upon lathering, maintaining the skin's moisture barrier. It also includes White Mushroom for brightening and reducing inflammation.
Natural Hydrating Day Cream: Offers 400 percent instant hydration, SPF 40 and gives hydration up to 72 hours. Strengthens the skin barrier, boosts collagen production, and includes Vitamin E and Hibiscus Extract for added benefits, with no white cast.
Natural Hydrating Night Cream: Encapsulated with Vitamin E, which dissolves into the skin on contact. Works hard all night to improve skin tone, reduce signs of enlarged pores, and includes Squalene, Niacinamide, and Glycerin for maximum results.
Natural Hydrating Face Gel: Lightweight and non-greasy, this face gel deeply hydrates the skin for up to 72 hours, making it soft and supple, with Hibiscus Extracts and Glucose for added benefits.
Natural Hydrating Face Serum: A unique fusion of natural ingredients, encapsulated with Vitamin E providing plump-looking skin and deep hydration for up to 72 hours. Ingredients include Date Palm Extracts, Jojoba Seed Oil, Green tea extract, Shea Butter, and Bakuchiol.
Natural Hydrating Bi-phasic Face Toner: Bi-phasic in nature, it provides a refreshed and even-toned look, deeply hydrates the skin for up to 72 hours, and tightens pores with Vitamin E and Date Palm.