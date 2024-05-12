Protect and nourish: Natural homemade masks for summer haircare

A mixture of Hibiscus combined with egg white is a rich source of all essential nutrients to ensure thicker and stronger hair growth. This regulates your overall scalp PH level. To make this mask, take 3 hibiscus flowers to prepare a fine paste out of it. Later, add 2 egg whites into the paste. Mix well and apply the mask to your scalp and hair. Leave it for 20 minutes and wash it off. Do this for 3-4 months for best results.