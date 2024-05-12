Protect and nourish: Natural homemade masks for summer haircare

Summer sun can leave our hair feeling dry, and damaged. As the temperature rises and the sun rays intensify, it's crucial to give your hair the extra attention it deserves. But worry not! With the right amount of care and DIY hair masks, you can now restore your healthy and shiny hair. Here are some healthy ways of hair masks that can protect, nourish and repair your hair against scorching
A mixture of Hibiscus combined with egg white is a rich source of all essential nutrients to ensure thicker and stronger hair growth. This regulates your overall scalp PH level. To make this mask, take 3 hibiscus flowers to prepare a fine paste out of it. Later, add 2 egg whites into the paste. Mix well and apply the mask to your scalp and hair. Leave it for 20 minutes and wash it off. Do this for 3-4 months for best results.
This mask is ideal for dry, colour-treated, curly, frizzy textured hair and dry, sensitive or irritated scalps. To make this mask, Combine 2 tablespoons of Aloe Vera gel with one tablespoon of Argan oil. Massage the mixture gently into your scalps and hair, leave it for 30 minutes then rinse it thoroughly.
Honey boasts abundant antioxidants and serves as a natural humectants, drawing moisture to our hair. Meanwhile, bananas are packed with essential nutrients, offering a nourishing boost to our hair. To prepare this mask, blend one ripe banana with two tablespoons of honey. Apply it on your hair, leave it for 20-30 minutes, and then rinse it with lukewarm water.
This hair mask is a great natural treatment for dry hair. This makes your hair feel soft and thick. To make this mask, mash one ripe avocado with two tablespoons of coconut oil. Apply to hair, focusing on ends. Leave for 30 minutes before rinsing it with cool water.
Fenugreek hair masks promote hair growth. They stimulate hair growth by nourishing the hair follicles and increasing blood circulation and help to reduce dandruff. To prepare this mask, take 2 tablespoons of fenugreek seeds and soak in water and leave them overnight. Make a paste by grinding the seeds, apply the paste to your scalp and leave it for 20 minutes. Then rinse it with lukewarm water.
Story by Viksha A