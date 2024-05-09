Sara Tendulkar turns brand ambassador for a popular Korean beauty label

One of the most popular Korean beauty brands in the world, Laneige has introduced social media sensation Sara Tendulkar as its brand ambassador in India.

The daughter of ‘Master Blaster’ Sachin Tendulkar, Sara is known for her authenticity, charm and influential presence on social media, and now the youngster has embarked on this new venture with Laneige to support the brand’s mission in the country.

Sara gracefully represents the brand’s values of natural and sustainable beauty, while bringing to life the brand belief that everyone should shine with a unique inner and outer glow that is as distinct as their individuality.