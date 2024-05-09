Sara Tendulkar turns brand ambassador for a popular Korean beauty label

One of the most popular Korean beauty brands in the world, Laneige has introduced social media sensation Sara Tendulkar as its brand ambassador in India.
The daughter of ‘Master Blaster’ Sachin Tendulkar, Sara is known for her authenticity, charm and influential presence on social media, and now the youngster has embarked on this new venture with Laneige to support the brand’s mission in the country.
Sara gracefully represents the brand’s values of natural and sustainable beauty, while bringing to life the brand belief that everyone should shine with a unique inner and outer glow that is as distinct as their individuality.
Talking about the association, an elated Sara says, “I am thrilled to be part of Laneige’s family. As someone with a biomedical background that makes way for a keen understanding of quality as well as a personal passion for skincare, I admire the brand’s commitment to innovation and have been using their products for quite a while. It brings me immense excitement and humility to partner with Laneige, as their core belief in the radiance of each person’s unique individuality resonates deeply with me.”
The Laneige and Sara Tendulkar partnership is poised to make a significant impact on the skincare industry in India. It offers consumers access to innovative and high-quality skincare products that are designed to meet their specific needs.