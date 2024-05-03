11 beauty products to gift your mother this Mother’s Day

Every day is Mother’s Day, of course. However, when there is a day to celebrate all the mothers in the world, it's an opportunity to let her know how much you value her.
With Mother's Day just a week away, everyone is busy to get that perfect gift for the most special person in our lives — mother. To help you avoid last-minute hassle, we have curated a gifting guide, that includes a select range of products from some well-known beauty and wellness brands. So go ahead, pamper your mother. She deserves it.
Celebrate Mother’s Day with iS Clinical’s all new Pure Radiance Kit, an ideal gift for your mom. This kit addresses common skincare concerns like dark spots, blotchiness, and dullness. Comprising the gentle Cleansing Complex, brightening White Lightening Serum, inflammation-reducing Pro-Heal Serum Advance+, and sun protection, this collection promises radiant, youthful-looking skin.
Price: 25,870. Available online.
Herbal happiness
Indulge in the herbal goodness of Hemtattva, where authenticity meets nature’s wisdom, bringing the goodness of nature’s essentials into your daily self-care regime. Try the herbal formulations that nourish your hair, enhance the radiance of your face and care for your body.
Price: Rs 495. Available online.
Colour play
Reyeflective Palette by Zygos Beauty is derived from two words — reflective + eye (R’eye’flective). This palette comes with 16 chromes. It is a multi-textured palette and has a combination of multi-chromes and duo chromes. The signature flake formula has been created with big pigment-size particles, therefore it does not require layering. A single stroke is enough to complete your look. The palette is BHT and paraben-free.
Price: Rs 10,800. Available online.
Instant hydration
This Holy Grail Vit C Serum Supreme provides instant radiance and an immediate luminous glow that stays for hours, improves skin smoothness and reduces the appearance of wrinkles, brightens overall complexion, even-tones skin, fades acne marks, dark spots and blemishes. It also provides instant hydration that stays for hours, making the skin appear plump, firmer and smoother (after just 15 minutes). It also helps to repair and restore skin barrier.
Price: 2,199.00. Available online.
Let your hair down
The lesser said about this product, the better, because one has to use it to experience its amazing results on the hair. Gift this combo to your mother and watch her flaunt her tresses!
Price: 1,707. Available online.
A complete gift set
Treat your mom to the ultimate pampering experience with The Body Shop Gift Set at Boddess. Designed to lavish dry skin with creamy, moisturising TLC, this exquisite gift set will cleanse, moisturise, scent, and adore her from head-to-toe. Inside this beautifully crafted case, she’ll discover a selection of the finest shea-infused delights, each formulated to cocoon her skin in rich hydration and irresistible fragrance. From sumptuous body washes to nourishing moisturisers, every product is meticulously crafted to deliver a spa-like experience in the comfort of her own home.
Price: Rs 4,695. Available online.
Clear and bright
Treat your mother with the gift of 4X brighter and clearer skin with Innisfree Vitamin C Green Tea Enzyme Brightening Serum. Formulated with a unique blend of water and oil soluble vitamin C and Jeju green tea enzyme, this hypoallergenic serum will help control dark spots and refine skin texture, leaving your mom’s skin looking smoother and even-toned.
Price: Rs 2,650. Available online.
Radiant and youthful
Gift your mom Skeyndor Timeless Prodigy- Elixir so she can revitalise skin with this anti-aging concentrate, designed to reduce daily stress and rejuvenate from within. Experience a revitalised complexion as this potent formula works to combat signs of aging, promoting a more radiant and youthful appearance.
Price: Rs 16,900. Available online.
Beautiful skin
With Jeannot Ceuticals Pro Collagen Concentrate Serum, watch your mom embark on a skin transformation journey as she steps into a realm of radiant youthfulness.
Price: Rs 1,860. Available online.
Bright eyes
The therapeutic properties of FCL Skincare Eye Refining Matrix Under Eye Cream combine the antioxidants, Vitamin C, superoxide algae extract with a significant dose of Hyaluronic acid and Hydrolyzed Collagen for moisturising. Diminishes visible signs of aging around the eye area. Your mom is going to love it!
Price: Rs 2,050. Available online.
Sun shield!
Shield your skin from harmful UV rays with AGE Lock SPF 40 Multi Vitamin Cream by O3+. This advanced SPF 40 sunscreen is enriched with multivitamins and formulated to protect against premature aging. This sunscreen not only defends but also nourishes the skin, ensuring a youthful and healthy appearance.
Price: Rs 955. Available online.