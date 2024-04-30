How to keep your skin healthy and happy all summer long

Sun protection is non-negotiable, so one needs to opt for a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher as it is essential to shield the skin from harmful UV rays. Look for products containing ingredients such as Tocopheryl Acetate and Titanium Dioxide for effective sun protection. Remember to reapply every two hours, especially after swimming or sweating.

Moreover, gentle cleansing is vital to remove impurities without stripping away natural oils, particularly as sweating and excess oil production can lead to clogged pores and breakouts. Lightweight formulas, including serums and lotions with ingredients like cyclopentasiloxane and capric triglyceride, allow the skin to breathe while providing hydration.

Drinking lots of water and eating foods that have lots of water in them can also help keep our skin hydrated from the inside. Foods with antioxidants and vitamins are good for our skin too.

Sometimes, the skin needs a little extra help to look its best. Using products that gently remove dead skin cells can make our skin smoother and brighter. Look for products with ingredients like glyceryl acrylate/acrylic acid copolymer and triethanolamine.

Also, some people get those unfortunate sunburns, so soothing products containing ingredients like panthenol and aloe vera help calm inflammation and aid in healing.