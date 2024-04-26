7 best body washes to beat the heat this summer

Is your wake-up call a blaring alarm clock or the even louder voice of your mom? If you crave a burst of energy each morning, why not try a revitalising shower to supercharge your day? Treat yourself to some invigorating bath products that will wake you up and prepare you for the busy day ahead. Say goodbye to ordinary soaps and indulge in something special.
With the fragrance notes of blue freesia, white peach, fresh clementine, violet and clean musk, Bath & Body Works Gingham Shower Gel gives the feel of a vibrant, happy celebration. And it leaves your skin feeling fresh. It is infused with the good stuff (vitamin E and aloe) and has a light, bubbly lather. Priced at Rs 1,899.
Juicy Chemistry’s Blood Orange and Geranium Body Wash is refreshing and keeps skin fresh for longer. This energising organic body wash gently cleanses, brightens, and nourishes the skin. It also deep cleanses and removes impurities from pores, boosts the skin’s ability to absorb nutrients, promotes more even-toned skin, helps boost the skin’s radiance, and preserves the skin’s natural moisture.Priced at Rs 420.
Bathe in fine fragrance inspired by the scent of exotic orchids and juniper oil. Lux Fragrant Skin Black Orchid Scent & Juniper Oil is designed to give up to 12 hours of lasting fragrance after shower. The luxurious scent of exotic black orchids will turn your shower into a moment of pure pleasure. Priced at Rs 380.
Wash away your stress with the foamy, fresh, ITC Fiama Blackcurrant & Bearberry Shower Gel. And while you enjoy your bath, let its skin-conditioners work their magic to give your skin a radiant glow. This shower gel has an indulgent fragrance that transforms a normal shower into a spa-like experience. It is filled with the goodness of natural ingredients, which helps your skin glow. Priced at Rs 215.
Nivea Lemongrass & Oil Shower Gel can turn your everyday shower into a moment full of freshness and care. This formula is 98 percent biodegradable and microplastic-free, and the bottle is made from 96 percent recycled material. Priced at Rs 206.
The secret of thermal massage transported to your shower with thermal minerals, thanks to Palmolive's Feel the Massage Shower Gel. Its unique formula gently provides a scrubbing action and massage feeling experience like never before. Priced at Rs 377.
Pears Soft & Fresh Shower Gel is a gentle cleanser for your body that leaves your skin feeling soft, smooth and moisturised. It is mild and gentle and cleanses your skin thoroughly. Priced at Rs 490.