6 serums for glowing skin this summer

Summers are tricky! As much as it is bright, summer is also a time when the skin goes for a toss with the scorching sun leaving the skin looking tanned, tired and damaged. And this year, with many cities experiencing heatwave like never before, there is more reason to take extra care of the skin.
Hydration must be a priority, not only to shield it from potential damage but also to combat signs of ageing. This is where serums play a very essential role in bringing radiance back to your skin. Delve into our thoughtfully curated collection of skincare elixirs designed to meet your hydration and anti-ageing needs.
Age defying serum by Ame Organic
Crafted to perfection, this serum promises a luminous, non-greasy finish, leaving your skin feeling supple and rejuvenated. Packed with vital skin vitamins, it works tirelessly to fortify your skin’s natural barrier and turn back the hands of time. Say hello to a radiant, glowing complexion! INR 1,590. Available online.
Vitamin C Face Serum by Minimalist
This serum boasts an impressive 86 per cent pure vitamin C content designed to illuminate your complexion and banish dark spots. Enriched with Cantella water, this summer serum offers a soothing and hydrating experience, complemented by natural exfoliation for a revitalised and refreshed skin sensation. INR 695. Available online.
Optimal Hydration Serum by Cetaphil
Dermatologist-recommended for those with sensitive skin, Cetaphil’s Optimal Hydration Serum stands out as a paraben-free solution delivering an unparalleled surge of moisture with up to 48 hours of activation. This gentle yet potent formula works wonders, refining and smoothing sensitive skin while visibly enhancing its appearance in as little as a month. INR 698. Available online.
Multi-Peptide and HA Serum by Ordinary
This serum offers a holistic approach, blending a diverse range of cutting-edge technologies to enhance skin smoothness and address various signs of aging simultaneously. Dive into a skincare regimen that not only revitalises but also rejuvenates, ensuring your skin radiates with youthfulness and vitality like never before. INR 1,550. Available online.
Moisture Surge Hydrating Supercharged Concentrate by Clinique
This product is meticulously crafted with the nourishing goodness of aloevera and Hyaluronic acid that cater to every skin type. Enriched with water-binding ingredients and potent antioxidants, this product goes beyond ordinary moisturisers, breaking the cycle of dryness and delivering a powerful moisture surge. A skincare essential that not only quenches your skin’s thirst but also revitalises and replenishes it. INR 3,700. Available online.
White Seed Brightening Serum by The Face Shop
This serum deeply penetrates the skin and impart a luminous glow. Enriched with a potent blend of brightening ingredients, including White Lupine Seed and White Daisy Flower extract, this serum harnesses the natural brightening properties of these botanical wonders. Say goodbye to dullness as this transformative serum works tirelessly to unveil bright, clear, and radiant skin. INR 1,867. Available online.