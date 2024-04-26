Stay cool and fit: Indoor workouts to beat the heat

As the temperature climbs and the sun blazes overhead, exercising outdoors can be tough and even risky. However, that's no reason to let your fitness routine slide. In fact, it's even more important to stay active as the weather changes. Luckily, there are plenty of indoor workout options that let you stay cool while still getting a great workout. Sanjay Goyal of PowerMax shares a few tips.
Embrace the ease of home workouts
One of the easiest ways to beat the heat and stay active is by working out at home. You don't need a lot of fancy equipment—just a few basics or even just your own body weight can be enough. Whether you're into cardio, strength training, or yoga, there are endless possibilities for indoor exercises that don't take up much space or require lots of gear.
Get your cardio without the heat
Cardiovascular exercise is important for your heart and overall health, but running or biking outside in the heat can be tough. Instead, try indoor cardio workouts using equipment like treadmills, stationary bikes, or elliptical machines. These machines give you a great workout while letting you control the intensity and duration without worrying about overheating.
Build strength in a comfortable environment
Strength training is another key part of staying fit. Bring your strength routine indoors and use dumbbells, resistance bands, or bodyweight exercises to build muscle without getting too hot outside. Plus, working out inside means you can focus on your form and technique without distractions.
Practise yoga and relaxation
Yoga and other mindful practices are a great way to stay fit and calm indoors. Create a peaceful space at home with a yoga mat and any props you like, and try some gentle yoga or relaxation exercises. Deep breathing and meditation can help you stay centred, even when it's scorching outside.
Stay hydrated
No matter what kind of workout you do, it's important to stay hydrated, especially in the heat. Keep a water bottle handy and take breaks to drink plenty of fluids during your workout. And listen to your body—take time to stretch, rest, and recover after each session.
By embracing indoor workouts, you can beat the heat and keep your fitness on track all season long.