Stay cool and fit: Indoor workouts to beat the heat

As the temperature climbs and the sun blazes overhead, exercising outdoors can be tough and even risky. However, that's no reason to let your fitness routine slide. In fact, it's even more important to stay active as the weather changes. Luckily, there are plenty of indoor workout options that let you stay cool while still getting a great workout. Sanjay Goyal of PowerMax shares a few tips.

Embrace the ease of home workouts

One of the easiest ways to beat the heat and stay active is by working out at home. You don't need a lot of fancy equipment—just a few basics or even just your own body weight can be enough. Whether you're into cardio, strength training, or yoga, there are endless possibilities for indoor exercises that don't take up much space or require lots of gear.