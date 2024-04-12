This new collaboration is a celebration of beauty

Juice Cosmetics, a leading name in the realm of innovative and functional makeup, has collaborated with the dynamic indie musician and actor, DOT., for her latest music video, Girls Night. This partnership is an exciting step into the music and cultural spheres and further establishes Juice Cosmetics as the go-to place for those who are self-assured and open to life's colourful experiences.
Aditi Saigal aka DOT., resonates authenticity and individuality, embodying qualities that vibrate deeply with today's youth, perfectly complementing Juice Cosmetics' mission to inspire young girls to embrace their unique beauty and style. With her fearless approach to creativity converging with Juice’s innovative makeup offerings make this collaboration an inspiration for young girls to express themselves confidently and authentically. Her latest single, Girls Night, is a celebration of friendship and freedom, offering a glimpse into the lives of modern-day women who seek solace and joy amidst their busy lives. With Shibangi and Aksha by her side, DOT. creates a sanctuary where they can truly be themselves, revealing the simple pleasures of life.
Expanding from its hero product, nail paints, Juice Cosmetics has transformed into a versatile brand offering an array of makeup essentials tailored for today’s young trendsetters. From lipsticks and lip colours to nail polishes, eyeliners, and mascaras, the brand's collection encompasses everything a girl needs to express herself confidently. Among these offerings, the lip range stands out as the go-to choice for supersafe and long-lasting beauty.