This new collaboration is a celebration of beauty

Aditi Saigal aka DOT., resonates authenticity and individuality, embodying qualities that vibrate deeply with today's youth, perfectly complementing Juice Cosmetics' mission to inspire young girls to embrace their unique beauty and style. With her fearless approach to creativity converging with Juice’s innovative makeup offerings make this collaboration an inspiration for young girls to express themselves confidently and authentically. Her latest single, Girls Night, is a celebration of friendship and freedom, offering a glimpse into the lives of modern-day women who seek solace and joy amidst their busy lives. With Shibangi and Aksha by her side, DOT. creates a sanctuary where they can truly be themselves, revealing the simple pleasures of life.