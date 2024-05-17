A fragrance revival is blossoming

For centuries, India has captivated the world with its enchanting fragrances, particularly the rich and evocative attars, which are natural, oil-based perfumes. Today, a fragrant revival is blossoming, fuelled by a renewed interest in all-natural products and the rise of powerful online marketplaces like Amazon.
E-commerce has become a game-changer for small, artisanal attar manufacturers in India. Previously limited by regional reach, these businesses can now bypass geographical constraints and connect with a nationwide audience. Imagine a passionate attar maker in Kannauj, the heartland of Indian perfumery, sharing their meticulously crafted fragrances with a customer in Mumbai or Chennai. This is the magic of e-retailers empowering attar makers to showcase their olfactory masterpieces to the entire country.
The allure of attar: Boond Fragrances
Kannauj has been India's perfume capital for centuries, and has also witnessed a decline in its signature attar production in the 20th century. However, the pandemic brought about an unexpected turn of events in the history of Kannauj. With a renewed interest in natural products, attar has seen resurgence in the recent times.
Utilising this opportunity, Boond Fragrances, founded by siblings Krati and Varun Tandon, is at the forefront of this revival. They are not only reviving the art of attar making, but also using e-retail platforms to connect with a wider audience across India. Their traditionally crafted attars are made using natural ingredients and age-old techniques like Degh-Bhapka. This ensures not only the purity of the product but also preserves the rich heritage of Kannauj's Attar making.
Adil Qadri: Modernising the art of attar
Adil Qadri is a fragrance brand, which is driven by the Founder & CEO Mohamed Asif Malkani. This brand specialises in premium, indigenous attars, reimagined for the modern lifestyle. Catered to the expectations of today's discerning consumer, Adil Qadri offers a captivating selection of attars for both casual and formal occasions.
The ambition of this company is to become a globally recognised brand synonymous with exceptional quality and captivating scents. But Adil Qadri goes beyond fragrances, they aim to empower people. Through the power of aroma, they strive to enhance confidence and elevate personal experiences, leaving a lasting impression on others.
From Assam to the world: The fragrant journey of Ajmal Perfumes
The story of Ajmal Perfumes begins in 1951 with Haji Ajmal Ali, a farmer from Assam who had a passion for fragrance. He transitioned from cultivating crops to blending fragrant oils, transforming himself into a skilled perfumer. This shift in profession created Ajmal Perfumes, a company that has become a major player in the Middle Eastern fragrance market.
Ajmal's as a brand has seen its journey filled with challenges. Expanding internationally meant facing stiff competition from established western brands and regional perfumers. Additionally, the rise of counterfeit products in the Middle East posed another hurdle. However, Ajmal's focused on quality, and a commitment that extends to involving family members in product development which has been a key ingredient in its success. Today, Ajmal offers a captivating selection of attars, traditional Indian perfumes, alongside modern fragrances, catering to an international audience through their own online store and various online marketplaces like Amazon.
A tradition of fragrance: Parag Fragrances
Parag Fragrances is a family-owned business from Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, which carries a legacy of creating high-quality attars and roll-on perfumes. Their diverse range, encompassing collections like 111 Series and Heritage Series, caters to a wide array of olfactory preferences. These meticulously crafted fragrances are formulated using only the finest natural ingredients and traditional methods. This commitment to purity ensures a product that not only smells divine but also honours the rich history of Indian perfumery.
While keeping this fragrant tradition alive in Mandsaur, Parag Fragrances, under the leadership of Shantilal Rupawat, has embraced the online marketplace, which allows fragrance enthusiasts all through the nation to discover their captivating selection of attars and perfumes. Parag Fragrances maintains a state-of-the-art infrastructure with skilled professionals overseeing the entire process, from creation to packaging. Their commitment is evident in the high-quality materials used, ensuring customers’ chosen fragrance arrives safely, ready to transport you on a delightful olfactory journey.
For centuries, India's captivating Attars have held the world spellbound. E-retail platforms have empowered small, artisanal Attar makers to bypass geographical limitations and connect with a national audience. This digital revolution is not just about sales, it's about reviving a cherished art form and sharing its magic with a new generation. From modernising the art of attar for the consumers to preserving traditional techniques and reaching a global audience, online marketplaces are empowering attar makers to write the next chapter in India's fragrant legacy. This digital renaissance ensures that the magic of attars will continue to captivate hearts and create lasting memories for generations to come.