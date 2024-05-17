A fragrance revival is blossoming

For centuries, India has captivated the world with its enchanting fragrances, particularly the rich and evocative attars, which are natural, oil-based perfumes. Today, a fragrant revival is blossoming, fuelled by a renewed interest in all-natural products and the rise of powerful online marketplaces like Amazon.

E-commerce has become a game-changer for small, artisanal attar manufacturers in India. Previously limited by regional reach, these businesses can now bypass geographical constraints and connect with a nationwide audience. Imagine a passionate attar maker in Kannauj, the heartland of Indian perfumery, sharing their meticulously crafted fragrances with a customer in Mumbai or Chennai. This is the magic of e-retailers empowering attar makers to showcase their olfactory masterpieces to the entire country.