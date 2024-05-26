Sean Baker’s ‘Anora’ starring Mikey Madison bags Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival 2024; Check out the full list of winners here

The 77th Cannes Film Festival concluded with a vibrant celebration of diverse voices and captivating stories. While the coveted Palme d’Or went to the American comedy-drama Anora, directed by Sean Baker, the night belonged to women both behind and in front of the camera.
Anora tells the story of a sex worker, played by Mikey Madison, who navigates the complexities of marriage to a Russian oligarch while facing disapproval from his family. This win marks Baker’s second time competing for the Palme d’Or, following his 2021 film Red Rocket. In his acceptance speech, Baker dedicated the award “to all sex workers past, present and future,” and championed the theatrical experience, stating, “The future of cinema is where it started – in a movie theatre.”
India made a historic mark at Cannes this year. Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light, the first Indian film in Competition in 30 years, secured the prestigious Grand Prix award. Kapadia’s film, set in Mumbai, follows the journey of two nurses who embark on a transformative trip. Her acceptance speech resonated deeply, calling for inclusivity and empathy. “Women are often pitted against each other... For me friendship can lead to greater inclusivity and empathy which are the values we should all be striving for,” she said.
The theme of female empowerment continued with the Jury Prize awarded to Jacques Audiard’s Spanish musical thriller Emilia Perez. However, a unique twist awaited the audience – the best actress prize was shared by four of the film’s cast members: Adriana Paz, Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofia Gascon, and Selena Gomez.
Here is the full list of winners:
Palme d’Or: Anora, dir. Sean Baker
Grand Prix: All We Imagine As Light, dir. Payal Kapadia
Jury prize: Emilia Pérez, dir. Jacques Audiard
Best director: Miguel Gomes, Grand Tour
Special award: The Seed Of The Sacred Fig, dir. Mohammad Rasoulof
Best actor: Jesse Plemons, Kinds Of Kindness
Best actress: Adriana Paz, Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Best screenplay: Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Camera d’Or: Armand, dir. Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel
Special mention: Mongrel, dir. Wei Liang Chiang & You Qiao Yin
Short film Palme d’Or: The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent, dir. Nebojša Slijepčević
Special mention: Bad For A Moment, dir. Daniel Soares