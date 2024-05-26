Sean Baker’s ‘Anora’ starring Mikey Madison bags Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival 2024; Check out the full list of winners here

India made a historic mark at Cannes this year. Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light, the first Indian film in Competition in 30 years, secured the prestigious Grand Prix award. Kapadia’s film, set in Mumbai, follows the journey of two nurses who embark on a transformative trip. Her acceptance speech resonated deeply, calling for inclusivity and empathy. “Women are often pitted against each other... For me friendship can lead to greater inclusivity and empathy which are the values we should all be striving for,” she said.