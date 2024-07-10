Doug Sheehan, star of ‘Knots Landing’ and ‘Clueless’, passes away aged 75

Doug Sheehan, a talented actor known for his roles on popular television shows like Knots Landing and Clueless. Doug passed away on June 29, 2024, at his residence in Big Horn, Wyoming, at the age of 75. While the cause of death remains undisclosed, his legacy lives on through his memorable performances.
Doug first captured audiences’ attention on daytime television. From 1979 to 1982, he played lawyer Joe Kelly on General Hospital. His portrayal of a character navigating complex romances with Heather Webber (Robin Mattson) and Bobbie Spencer (Jacklyn Zeman) resonated with fans, even earning him a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in 1982.
The California native’s career took a significant leap in 1983 when he landed the role of Ben Gibson, a reporter, on the Dallas spin-off, Knots Landing. His character became the second husband of Valene Ewing (Joan Van Ark), further solidifying his presence in primetime television.
Doug’s diverse acting talent extended beyond soap operas. From 1988 to 1990, he brought humour to the screen as stockbroker Brian Harper on the NBC sitcom Day by Day. He also graced screens in shows like MacGyver, Diagnosis Murder, Columbo, and Cheers.
The 1990s saw Doug add another iconic role to his resume. He played Cher Horowitz’s father on the beloved ABC sitcom Clueless, based on the popular teen film of the same name. This further cemented his place in pop culture history.
The actor’s filmography wasn't limited to television. He appeared in several movies, including the 1979 comedy 10, the acclaimed 1982 film Victor/Victoria, and the 1995 action-comedy Cops n Roberts. His final on-screen appearances included guest roles in shows like What I Like About You and Sabrina the Teenage Witch.
In more Hollywood news: