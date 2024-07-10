Sonakshi Sinha shares heartwarming wedding photos, reveals SRK sent a special voice note for the newlyweds

Sonakshi Sinha has offered fans a glimpse into her joyous wedding with Zaheer Iqbal through a series of heartwarming photos and anecdotes! The actress recently shared 10 pictures on her Instagram, each accompanied by a personal caption that shed light on the special moments of their big day.
The first photo sets the tone for a light-hearted journey. Sonakshi and Zaheer struck a pose reminiscent of a classic Bollywood scene, a picture she now proudly uses as her phone wallpaper. Subsequent photos captured Zaheer’s tender gaze as Sonakshi gets ready for her ‘dream role’ - becoming his wife. In the caption for this image, Sonakshi playfully described him as the hero ‘disrupting’ the peaceful process with a silly joke, sure to bring a smile to any viewer’s face.
One photo has quickly become a fan favourite. It showcased Sonakshi and Zaheer in an elevator, both grinning and intently listening to a voice note. The caption revealed the voice belongs to none other than Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, sending his blessings and love to the newlyweds! Sonakshi wrote, “ listening to a voice note from his all time favorite SRK (see pic 1 for reference), sending us both so much love and good wishes for the big day… i think this was the highlight of @iamzahero’s day.”
Other photos showcased the couple’s raw emotions. A picture of a shirtless Zaheer planting a kiss on Sonakshi’s cheek radiated pure affection. In another, Sonakshi’s vulnerability shone through as she teared up, adorned in sindoor for the first time as a married woman.
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony on June 26, after years of dating. The internet quickly went into a frenzy upon seeing the first glimpses of their wedding. However, Sonakshi opted to disable comments on the post, likely to shield the special occasion from negativity.
Following their wedding, the newlyweds embarked on a romantic honeymoon. Last week, Sonakshi treated fans to a couple of mesmerising photos on her Instagram stories. One picture captured them enjoying a sunset while taking a selfie in a pool. Another showed them in a blissful moment, Sonakshi sitting at the pool’s edge with Zaheer lovingly holding her.
These captivating photos offer a peek into Sonakshi and Zaheer's heartfelt wedding and the beginning of their happily ever after.
