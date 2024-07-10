Sonakshi Sinha shares heartwarming wedding photos, reveals SRK sent a special voice note for the newlyweds

One photo has quickly become a fan favourite. It showcased Sonakshi and Zaheer in an elevator, both grinning and intently listening to a voice note. The caption revealed the voice belongs to none other than Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, sending his blessings and love to the newlyweds! Sonakshi wrote, “ listening to a voice note from his all time favorite SRK (see pic 1 for reference), sending us both so much love and good wishes for the big day… i think this was the highlight of @iamzahero’s day.”