Suriya, Jyothika join Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan at ‘Sarfira’ Mumbai screening

Just days before Sarfira hits theatres, the team hosted a special screening in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Gracing the event with their presence were Bollywood A-listers Akshay Kumar, the lead actor, with Radhika Madan and the team from the original Tamil film Soorarai Pottru - Suriya (lead actor), his wife Jyothika.
Social media was abuzz with pictures and videos from the event. Akshay looked dapper in a black sleeveless vest, paired with denim and white sneakers. Suriya exuded casual elegance in a white T-shirt layered under a black shirt, complemented by pants and shoes. Jyotika opted for a chic look with a white top under a blue blazer, matching trousers, and heels. Radhika turned heads in a stunning black and golden sari. The stars were all smiles as they interacted with the media and posed for the paparazzi.
The film promises a captivating narrative set against the backdrop of India’s burgeoning startup culture and the ever-evolving aviation industry. The trailer has already garnered immense buzz, showcasing Akshay in a captivating role. He plays an underdog determined to shatter socio-economic barriers and make flying accessible to the common man. The film chronicles his inspiring journey from a debt-ridden past to becoming a visionary entrepreneur, overcoming challenges with unwavering resilience and innovative thinking.
Get ready to experience this inspiring tale on the big screen this July 12. Also, apart from Akshay Kumar and Radhika Sarfira also features veteran actor Paresh Rawal, and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles. Notably, Suriya himself makes a special guest appearance in the film. Earlier, he took to social media to express his admiration for Akshay’s performance and dedication to bringing this inspiring story to life.
Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Suriya wrote, “This is our respect to @capt_gr_gopinath sir, who inspired millions of Indians and thank you @akshaykumar sir for taking @sudha_kongara's story across our country and beyond! Proudly presenting the trailer of #sarfira.”
With a powerful cast, a compelling story, and the backing of a successful original film, Sarfira is undoubtedly one of the hottest releases of the year.