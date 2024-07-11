From Kim Kardashian to SRK, plethora of global celebrities to attend Anant-Radhika wedding

According to reports, the wedding transcends borders, with former UK Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair marking their presence. Former US Secretary of State John Kerry adds a heavyweight American name to the mix. Global leaders like Tanzanian president Samia Suluhu Hassan and WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala bring a touch of international diplomacy. Even the sporting world gets a nod with FIFA president Gianni Infantino confirmed to attend.