From Kim Kardashian to SRK, plethora of global celebrities to attend Anant-Radhika wedding

This weekend, Mumbai gears up for a star-studded extravaganza as Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are all set tie the knot on July 12. A popular media organisation recently unveiled a guest list that reads like a who’s who of international power players and celebrities.
Reality TV fans will be buzzing with the confirmed attendance of Kim and Khloe Kardashian. The guest list goes beyond entertainment, with prominent figures from the business world like HSBC Group chairman Mark Tucker, Aramco CEO Amin Nasser, and Morgan Stanley MD Michael Grimes all set to grace the occasion. Tech giants are well-represented with Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen and Samsung Electronics chairman Jay Lee attending.
From Bollywood, A-listers like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan are all set to attend the ceremony according to sources. But that’s not all! Rising stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal will also add their youthful charm to the mix.
According to reports, the wedding transcends borders, with former UK Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair marking their presence. Former US Secretary of State John Kerry adds a heavyweight American name to the mix. Global leaders like Tanzanian president Samia Suluhu Hassan and WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala bring a touch of international diplomacy. Even the sporting world gets a nod with FIFA president Gianni Infantino confirmed to attend.
Beyond the realm of traditional power, the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding guest list boasts innovative thinkers like futurist Peter Diamandis and artist Jeff Koons. Self-help guru Jay Shetty's presence adds a layer of mindfulness to this grand celebration.
India’s political and business landscape will be well-represented with prominent figures like Union Cabinet Ministers and Chief Ministers joining the festivities. The event promises a confluence of tradition and global influence.
Don't miss:
The festivities adhere to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The core ceremonies kick off on July 12 with the auspicious Shubh Vivah. July 13, sees the continuation of celebrations with Shubh Aashirwad. The grand finale, the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception, will take place on July 14.
This three-day extravaganza promises to be a spectacle, uniting global figures and Indian dignitaries to celebrate the union of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani.