From Ranveer Singh to Ananya Panday Bollywood celebrities shine at Anant-Radhika's glittering mehendi ceremony

The countdown to the grand Ambani wedding is on! Ahead of their July 12 nuptials, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant celebrated their mehendi ceremony on Wednesday in Mumbai, marking another milestone in their pre-wedding extravaganza.
Following the Mameru ceremony, dandiya night, sangeet, and Haldi, the mehendi ceremony adhered to deep-rooted traditions. Mukesh Ambani joined his son Anant in performing a grand Shiv Shakti puja at their Mumbai residence, Antilia. The ceremony featured a massive Jyotirlinga, a symbolic representation of Lord Shiva.
The who’s who of Bollywood gathered at Antilia to celebrate the joyous occasion. Ranveer Singh, dazzling in an ivory and gold kurta set, exuded effortless charm. Janhvi Kapoor, accompanied by beau Shikhar Pahariya, turned heads in a vibrant lehenga with statement jewels.
Fashion icon Ananya Panday captivated everyone in a dreamy purple lehenga, while Manushi Chhillar redefined elegance in an ivory sari. Atlee made a graceful appearance with his wife Priya, both adorned in traditional attire.
The official wedding ceremonies for Anant Ambani and Radhika kick off on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah. Guests are expected to adhere to an Indian traditional dress code for this occasion. The celebrations continue on July 13 with the Shubh Aashirwad and the grand finale, the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception, will take place on July 14, with an Indian chic dress code. All events will be held at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), adding a touch of modern grandeur to the traditional ceremonies.