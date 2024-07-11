From Ranveer Singh to Ananya Panday Bollywood celebrities shine at Anant-Radhika's glittering mehendi ceremony

The official wedding ceremonies for Anant Ambani and Radhika kick off on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah. Guests are expected to adhere to an Indian traditional dress code for this occasion. The celebrations continue on July 13 with the Shubh Aashirwad and the grand finale, the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception, will take place on July 14, with an Indian chic dress code. All events will be held at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), adding a touch of modern grandeur to the traditional ceremonies.