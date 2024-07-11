Kiran Bedi opens up about her upcoming biopic and personal choices

A

I was pleased to see that Kushaal had done his research diligently. Along with his father, he had worked on their own, studying my life for four years. I am conscious of the fact that I am a page in Indian history, so why not share it first-hand before I run out of time? The good news is that I have all my archives/documentation, (now digitised) in place since birth — personal and professional. Thanks to my father and then my offices, wherever I have been posted. This decade-worth of archives is the authentic basis of this biopic, BEDI. In this, I was rather ahead of my time and achieved everything without knowing a film would be made one day and needing his treasure.