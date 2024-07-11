Kiran Bedi opens up about her upcoming biopic and personal choices
Filmmaker Kushaal Chawla recently announced his upcoming biopic feature film, BEDI: The Name You Know...The Story You Don’t. It is about the illustrious first woman IPS officer of India, Dr Kiran Bedi. In a chat with Indulge, the icon discusses the film, her personal choices, and more. Excerpts:
What do you think this biopic would mean to the next-gen women?
The biopic depicts a life, which refuses to go the ordinary way, one that makes a difference in others’ lives everyday, one in which gender is no bar, rather, shows how being a woman is a unique strength.
Who do you think would be suitable to play you?
The identification process is on. I will be happy to have your suggestions or suggestions from your readers. Of course, my hairdresser will need to play an important role in getting the look right.
How did you react when Kushaal approached you before deciding upon this film?
I was pleased to see that Kushaal had done his research diligently. Along with his father, he had worked on their own, studying my life for four years. I am conscious of the fact that I am a page in Indian history, so why not share it first-hand before I run out of time? The good news is that I have all my archives/documentation, (now digitised) in place since birth — personal and professional. Thanks to my father and then my offices, wherever I have been posted. This decade-worth of archives is the authentic basis of this biopic, BEDI. In this, I was rather ahead of my time and achieved everything without knowing a film would be made one day and needing his treasure.
We often see in films and shows, senior female officers being referred as ‘madam sir’ and such. What was your experience like?
This happens in real life too. I have no qualms about being called ‘madam sir’ because I naturally imbibe many traits of high performers, as I love diminishing the boundaries between men and women achievers.
Any of your contemporaries do you think have inspiring stories?
Their lives are unique. They come from all walks of life. I learn from them. Some are public while many are private people.
Can you share five tips for next-gen women as to how to groom themselves or what they should focus on primarily?
I would suggest they choose what their life will be like early on when they are small, to groom themselves accordingly, to take full support of family and teachers, or anyone who can give them, stay focussed on their choices, to grow up to be self-reliant and self-dependent to be of strength to others.
People know Kiran, the police officer, but who is Kiran, the woman?
I am self-driven and people-centric, yet I am a private person. I think of others before me, yet value my personal space. I have simple habits of life and living. I am always grateful for all the support and blessings.
What’s your diet like?
My key rule is simple — earn your food by being hungry. Without any overload, ever, and one without temptation. And I can happily survive on light, simple diet of lentils, vegetables, fruits and milk. Also, I am a one-meal eater.
What are your fashion choices like?
Fashion is my comfort and my convenience. I design my clothes. They are very practical, such as jackets, to keep my hands free and support self-protection. Pathan suits help me remain agile. My lightweight shoes help me to remain nimble and walk fast. I wear no accessories to avoid distractions. I have several pockets in my outfits to keep essentials like a handkerchief, credit card, pen and even my mobile phone.
The most cherished thing in the wardrobe.
My Pathan suits, in various hues and colours, in pure cotton, besides my tracksuits and t-shirts.
One thing that you can’t do without, in a day.
I make a ‘Good Morning Nutrition’ post daily, an inspiring thought, which has my voice and has over 15 million followers on all my social media handles. This keeps me connected across channels with my friends, both old and new. I have been doing this for over a decade, spreading inspiration every morning.
What are your daily detox foods?
Fruits, milk, curd, salads, depends on the mood and the need.
Don;t miss:
Do you watch sports?
I multi-task. I watch sports while keeping television on mute at times, and I carry on my indoor fitness regimen alongside.
Favourite players if any?
Being a tennis player, I was inspired by tennis champions of the past — Boris Becker, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer, Steffi Graf, Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert, Billie Jean King, Vijay Amritraj, Sania Mirza, and many more.