Neha Dhupia sheds 23 kilos for role in ‘Bad Newz’, inspires mothers with post-pregnancy transformation

Neha Dhupia has always been an inspiration for the society, whether it be the choice of roles, fashion statements and more. This time around, the actor who will next be seen in Bad Newz alongside Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri; and has undergone a remarkable physical transformation by shedding 23 kilos of post-pregnancy weight.
The actor had always leaned towards fitness and staying active and this had made her a beacon of inspiration for mother’s to get back to shape after delivery. This transformation is all about her dedication and hard work. It reminds one how important it is to take care of oneself.
She recently took to her social media to share some snaps. She stated, “Motherhood is an incredible experience, but it comes with its own set of challenges, including post-pregnancy weight gain. Shedding those extra pounds was not just about looking a certain way but about feeling healthy, strong, and capable. It was important for me to set an example for my children, showing them the value of perseverance and self-care. I hope my journey can inspire other mothers who are navigating similar challenges. Remember, it's not about the speed of your progress but the consistency and commitment you bring to the process."
Neha Dhupia's role in Bad Newz marks her return to the silver screen after quite some time. Her character will add a layer of excitement in the narrative and fans are eagerly waiting in anticipation.