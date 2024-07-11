Vicky Kaushal grooves with Atlee and others to ‘Tauba Tauba’ at Anant- Radhika’s sangeet

The pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are a whirlwind of grandeur, dazzling outfits, and unforgettable musical nights. Bollywood celebrities are leaving no stone unturned in celebrating the upcoming nuptials, and electrifying dance performances are setting social media ablaze!
A recent viral video shows Vicky Kaushal tearing up the dance floor alongside Atlee, the director of the blockbuster SRK starrer Jawan, and the stunning Disha Patani. The trio is joined by Sara Ali Khan as they groove to the peppy track Tauba Tauba from Bad Newsz. Vicky’s effortless moves and infectious energy have sent fans into a frenzy.
Another video captures the playful camaraderie between Ranveer and Arjun. In a light-hearted moment, Ranveer and Arjun attempt a playful prank on rapper-singer Badshah. Laughter erupts before Ranveer pulls Badshah in for a warm embrace. Their on-screen chemistry from Gundaytranslates beautifully into real-life camaraderie, and fans are eager to see them share the screen again in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming action thriller Singham Again, where Arjun plays the antagonist.
The Sangeet ceremony, held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, was a star-studded affair. Renowned names like Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Deepika Padukone, and Janhvi Kapoor joined the celebrations. Disha, Mouni Roy, and Sara Ali Khan also added their glamour to the night.