Anant-Radhika wedding: ‘Calm Down’ star Rema to perform; Khloe and Kim Kardashian, Priyanka-Nick Jonas arrive in Mumbai

Music buffs are in a frenzy as the Nigerian singer-songwriter-rapper whose real name is Divine Ikubor, arrived in India to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. However, whispers of the Calm Down singer's performance fee have sparked further excitement. Sources close to the event reveal Rema is commanding a staggering USD 3 million fee, translating to approximately INR 25 crore, for his performance of the chart-topping track, Calm Down, first released in 2022.