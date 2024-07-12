Anant-Radhika wedding: ‘Calm Down’ star Rema to perform; Khloe and Kim Kardashian, Priyanka-Nick Jonas arrive in Mumbai

The Ambani wedding celebrations continue to break the internet, with music sensations flocking to perform. Afrobeats star Rema has become the latest addition to this star-studded event.
Music buffs are in a frenzy as the Nigerian singer-songwriter-rapper whose real name is Divine Ikubor, arrived in India to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. However, whispers of the Calm Down singer's performance fee have sparked further excitement. Sources close to the event reveal Rema is commanding a staggering USD 3 million fee, translating to approximately INR 25 crore, for his performance of the chart-topping track, Calm Down, first released in 2022.
The Nigerian rapper arrived in India in style. Earlier, he had shared a cryptic Instagram story showcasing him boarding a private chartered plane. Clad in all-black with his face partially obscured, Rema's new single Azaman played in the background, and an Indian tricolour emoji hinted his destination.
The guest list for Anant Ambani's wedding continues to grow, with prominent figures arriving from across the globe. Kim Kardashian, along with her sister Khloe, arrived in Mumbai to attend the wedding. Taking to her Instagram stories, Kim documented her arrival and the heartfelt hospitality she received. Videos showed her being warmly greeted at the hotel entrance, complete with a traditional tika on her forehead, a shawl and flowers.
Actor Priyanka Chopra also landed in Mumbai on Thursday with her husband Nick Jonas for the nuptials. Actor and wrestler John Cena will also be attending. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is back in the city from his recent New York trip and is expected to make an appearance.
Guests are expected to attend the baraat and the safa tying ceremony which is scheduled for 5 pm today, according to sources. It was earlier reported to start at 3 pm. It will be followed by the varmala at 8 pm with the pheras to be held at 9.30 pm.