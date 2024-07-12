The three-day extravaganza of the Anant-Radhika wedding set to commence

As news of the much-coveted guest-list of the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding has been grabbing netizens' eyeballs, we've arrived at your screen with updates. Here are three things that are going to leave you in awe.

Three Falcon-2000 aircraft: A grand entrance

Invitees to the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding will arrive in style, with the Ambani family arranging three Falcon-2000 jets to ferry attendees to Mumbai. This luxurious gesture underscores the scale and prestige of the event, since over 100 private jets are transporting guests from around the globe.

What the next three days have in store

On July 12 is the main event, the Shubh Vivah. Imagine Bollywood romance come alive - vows exchanged, Gujarati rituals and a special party for Ambani staff. Guests will be dressed to the nines in dazzling saris, colourful lehengas and sharp kurtas. Think sparkling jewels and vibrant colours!