The three-day extravaganza of the Anant-Radhika wedding set to commence

As news of the much-coveted guest-list of the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding has been grabbing netizens' eyeballs, we've arrived at your screen with updates. Here are three things that are going to leave you in awe.
Invitees to the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding will arrive in style, with the Ambani family arranging three Falcon-2000 jets to ferry attendees to Mumbai. This luxurious gesture underscores the scale and prestige of the event, since over 100 private jets are transporting guests from around the globe.
On July 12 is the main event, the Shubh Vivah. Imagine Bollywood romance come alive - vows exchanged, Gujarati rituals and a special party for Ambani staff. Guests will be dressed to the nines in dazzling saris, colourful lehengas and sharp kurtas. Think sparkling jewels and vibrant colours!
But the fun doesn’t stop there! The function on the 13th is all about blessings. The Shubh Aashirwad ceremony is where guests shower the couple with good wishes. Picture fancy suits, elegant saris and a heavy sprinkling of Bollywood glam.
Finally, on the 14th, it's party time! The Mangal Utsav is a grand reception welcoming Anant and Radhika as a married couple. The dress code? Indian chic! Stylish lehengas and modern saris will rule the night. It’s tradition with a trendy twist!
The celebrations will unfold at Mumbai's prestigious Jio World Convention Centre, located in the heart of the Bandra Kurla Complex. This iconic venue, renowned for hosting elite gatherings, will witness Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant exchanging vows. The centre, spread over 32,000 sq. m, can host over 16,500 people, and has two convention halls that can seat close to 11,000 guests.