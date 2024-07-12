Hina Khan shares transition video, says let’s smile more, ‘ain’t giving up’

Actress Hina Khan is not giving up, as she believes in seeing the silver lining in the clouds, as per her recent post on social media. Hina took to Instagram and shared a clip of herself first flaunting her long locks and then transitioning to showcase her pixie haircut, which she opted for before her hair could start falling out due to chemotherapy.

“On a lighter note, this transition suits my situation the best, why you cut your hair bro… Sorry yaar breakdown ho reya si menu broooo... Let’s smile more, please... Aint giving up... My faith in ALLAH (S.W.T) is unshakable,” she wrote as the caption.

Hina, who announced the news about her diagnosis on June 28, is currently undergoing chemotherapy for stage three breast cancer. On July 4, she shared a video of herself getting a haircut, marking a step in her treatment journey. In an Instagram note, the actress had shared: “I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger.”

The actress asked for privacy during this time. “I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined, and positive. With the grace of the Almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and be completely healthy. Please send your prayers, blessings, and love. Love, Hina,” the note ended.