Radhika Merchant’s father, Viren, gets emotional, hugs daughter at grah shanti puja

In the lead-up to the grand wedding of Anant and Radhika, their pre-wedding celebrations captured headlines, culminating in a touching moment that's gone viral. At the Grah Shanti puja on July 9 there was a heartwarming exchange between Radhika Merchant and her father.
An emotional Viren was seen wiping away tears as he embraced his daughter. Her mother, Shaila Merchant, standing nearby, also appeared overcome with emotion. The video further showed the radiant bride performing the puja, exchanging garlands with Anant, and sharing a warm hug with him.
For the puja ceremony, Radhika embraced tradition in a beautiful sari, her makeup understated yet elegant. A single bindi adorned her forehead, completing the classic look. Anant complemented her attire with a regal red kurta and intricately embroidered Nehru jacket, featuring a unique cow motif.
Radhika Merchant and Anant’s journey to the altar hasn’t been without its share of spectacular pre-wedding celebrations. Their 2022 roka ceremony and formal event in 2023 laid the groundwork, while 2024 brought two unforgettable celebrations.
The first event, held in Jamnagar, Gujarat, boasted a guest list of global dignitaries like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, alongside captivating performances by world-renowned artistes. To accommodate their expansive guest list of 1,200, the Ambanis embarked on a luxurious European cruise for the second pre-wedding event in May. This four-day extravaganza featured themed parties like a toga bash and a masquerade ball, along with electrifying performances by Katy Perry, the Backstreet Boys, and Pitbull.
The pre-wedding festivities culminated in a series of intimate rituals, starting with the mameru ceremony. The sangeet ceremony, a celebration of music and dance, featured a special performance by global pop sensation Justin Bieber.
Today, the opulent Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, plays host to the grand wedding ceremony.