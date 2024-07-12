Sarfira: Suriya and Jyotika thank Akshay Kumar for making it his milestone 150th film

Star couple Suriya and Jyotika have expressed their gratitude to actor Akshay Kumar for selecting Sarfira as his 150th film. Sarfira is a Hindi remake of Suriya's super hit film, Soorarai Pottru.

Jyotika took to social media to share her admiration for Akshay, revealing that she has been a longtime fan and even had a poster of him in her bedroom. She wrote, “Best wishes Akshay Kumar for the most deserving success and a heart-touching performance. From a fangirl with a poster of yours in her bedroom to becoming a producer for your special 150th film...truly a moment etched in time for me.”

In response, Akshay Kumar said, “Thank you so much Jyotika for such kind words, it means a lot to me. Here's to many more memorable moments ahead!”

Suriya also shared his thoughts on X, saying, “Sarfira will always be an important film for all of us! Akshay Kumar Sir, thank you for choosing ‘Sarfira’ as your 150th film. You’ve brought Veer to life so beautifully.”

Additionally, Suriya penned a message for the director, Sudha Kongara, writing, “Sudha Kongara, you’ve lived this dream for so many years, happy our film is in theatres now. Radhika Madan is superb as Rani. Paresh Rawal is just brilliant. Thank you, we now have beautiful lifetime memories!"

Sarfira is a remake of Kongara's 2020 Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, starring Jyotika and Suriya. Both films are based on G. R. Gopinath's memoir Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey, which depicts the journey of a man who set out to make affordable airlines accessible to people with low incomes.