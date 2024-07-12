Actress Moumita Pandit on playing Meera in the upcoming Bengali film ‘Surjo’
No matter how big or small the characters are, actress Moumita Pandit makes you notice them for her ability to bring depth and nuance to them. The actress now steps into the character of Meera for the upcoming movie Surjo alongside Vikram Chatterjee, Madhumita Sarcar and Darshana Banik. She takes us through this intriguing role.
Excerpts from the chat -
What is your role in the movie, Surjo?
I am playing the role of Meera. Since Surjo is a remake of the Malayalam film Charlie (2015), many might remember Maryam. That’s who I’m playing.
How is it different from the other characters you have played previously?
Meera is completely different from all the other characters I have played. I’ve been in the industry for 11 years, and this is the first time I’m playing a character that is so emotionally taxing. It's been a journey of thorough researching and crafting. The audience has never seen me in such a look. The shade of Meera’s character is very different.
How did you bag the role?
I had heard that 10 people were rejected for this role before me. One week before I was chosen, the director had posted on social media about the need for a powerhouse actor. Someone suggested my name. The crew was already done with the shooting in Arunachal, and I had no idea. I auditioned and started filming within a week.
Can you share a memorable experience from the set?
There was a particular scene shot in the middle of the Ganga. It felt like destiny—the World Cup Final was happening, and Virat Kohli had scored a century on his birthday. Since we were shooting in the river, right beside Eden Gardens, the whole sky lit up with firecrackers. The scene had such a demand, and we were very lucky to have captured that shot.
What kind of roles are you looking forward to exploring in the future? Any dream roles or genres you’re particularly excited about?
I consider myself versatile. If the director can mould me according to the role’s needs, I can play any character. I am always equally enthusiastic about every role.
You’ve worked in Mumbai; is there anything you're currently working on?
My first film was in Mumbai, Bollywood Diaries, which also won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. So, I have a different connection with Mumbai. Very soon, in August, you will see me directing for a very reputed house in Mumbai. I am acting in the project as well, but direction will be my focus.
How would you describe your acting journey so far?
Um… destiny, I would say. I am a deserving actor and very much a director's actor. I have only worked with the best directors. Luckily, I got such good opportunities, which we don’t see very often for small-town girls, and I’m from Murshidabad.
With the monsoon season upon us, what are your go-to wardrobe essentials for staying stylish and comfortable?
I am absolutely avoiding full sleeves and full trousers because of the unpredictable weather. I love wearing knee-length shirt dresses, floral cotton frocks, etc.
How do you maintain your fitness amidst a busy acting schedule? Any particular workouts or routines you follow?
I am very lucky to have a high metabolism. I never had an affinity for junk food. I have never been to the gym; I do yoga and freehand exercises and absolutely swear by swimming. I also eat at 3-hour intervals.
What are some of your favourite foods? Do you have a go-to comfort meal?
Oh, I love eating, especially Bengali food, particularly rice, Murshidabadi mutton curry, and mishti. I often joke that someone can kidnap me by enticing me with food.
Surjo is set to release in theatres on July 19