Abhishek Chauhan reflects on his emotional death scene in ‘Kill’ and bonding with co-stars

Actor Abhishek Chauhan who has starred in Asur 2, Mast Mein Rehne Ka, Bahut Hua Samman, Undekhi, TVF's Cubicles among others, was recently seen as a NSG Commando in Kill starring alongside Lakshya and Raghav Juyal, produced by industry stalwarts Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor.

Recalling his memorable shooting experience, he shares, "The shoot was filled with fun moments. Training days were a blast – we bonded over learning, overcoming challenges, and post-workout cricket games. We also enjoyed exploring Amritsar's food scene and spending time together off-set in Bombay."

He adds, "One truly special memory involves my death scene. Raghav, who plays the character who stabs me, became emotionally overwhelmed and struggled to perform the scene due to our genuine friendship. We had a heartfelt conversation, reminding ourselves of our acting roles. His professionalism shone through as he delivered a phenomenal performance. Similarly, Lakshya expressed sadness after filming the scene, highlighting the emotional impact of our on-screen bond. These moments solidified the deep friendships I formed with Lakshya and Raghav – talented co-stars and now, dear friends."

Sharing about how he landed the role, he tells, " The idea of portraying a commando was particularly exciting because it's a character type I haven't tackled before. After the audition, I received the fantastic news that I'd landed the role! Shortly thereafter, I had a brief call with the director, who further solidified my excitement by expressing his confidence in me. He envisions me as an NSG Commando alongside Lakhsya, who plays Amrit."

