Alia Bhatt begins shooting for spy thriller 'Alpha' after four months of intense training

Alia Bhatt has officially begun filming for the spy thriller Alpha, following an intensive four-month training period to embody her role as a super agent. A recent social media post shows the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress arriving on set, dressed in a white shirt and blue pants, with her entourage holding an umbrella emblazoned with her name.

According to a source, Alia started shooting for Alpha on July 5, showcasing a new and unique persona. “She has undergone extensive training for about four months to prepare for her role as a super agent,” the source revealed.

The insider also noted that the film features several high-energy action scenes. “Alia has five to six major action sequences in the film and has pushed her physical limits to ensure she appears fierce and relentless on screen,” the source added.

The film, officially named on July 5, also stars Sharvari, known for her roles in Munjya and Maharaj. During the title announcement, Alia commented in a video, “The first letter of the Greek alphabet and our program's motive: first, fastest, and bravest. Look closely and you'll see every city has a jungle, and in that jungle, Alpha will always reign supreme.”

Directed by Shiv Rawail, recognized for the streaming series The Railway Men, Alpha is produced by YRF.