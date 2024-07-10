Janhvi Kapoor shares new posters of ‘Ulajh’, says ‘every face tells a story’

Actress Janhvi Kapoor on Wednesday dropped two new posters of Ulajh, offering a glimpse into the mysterious world of the upcoming film. Janhvi took to Instagram and shared two posters. The first image features the entire star cast, including Gulshan Devaiah, Rajesh Tailang, Roshan Mathew, and Meiyang Chang, appearing to be in a serious situation. The second poster focuses solely on Janhvi, who is seen wearing a brown blazer with a Tricolor pin on it. The actress looks up at the camera while holding a file marked “confidential.” Janhvi captioned the posters: “Every face tells a story, and every story is a trap! Iss #Ulajh ko Suljhao in cinemas near you from 2nd Aug!”

Uljah is written by the acclaimed duo Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria. The film tells the story of a young diplomat from a prominent family of patriots who finds herself embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy.