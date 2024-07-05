Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a colourful lehenga and exquisite legacy jewellery at Ambani pre-wedding event

Janhvi Kapoor opted for an adorable lehenga from Arpita Mehta, and Fiona Tourmaline Choker necklace set with pearls from Hazoorilal Legacy for the Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Mameru Ceremony, one of the pre wedding celebrations.
The attire is combined with colours and it gets flawless as it matches the necklace, kadas, ring and earrings by HazooriLal Legacy.
Jhanvi makes it look royal as she walks in with a hue of colours that absolutely suits her elegance.
Hazoorilal Legacy's Fiona Tourmaline Choker Necklace Set with Pearls is an exquisite piece featuring 18-carat design. An epitome of elegance and luxury, it is meticulously crafted in 18k gold. Each tourmaline cabochon is hand-selected for its unique colour and brilliance, creating a harmonious blend of soft, enchanting tones. The pearls add a touch of classic sophistication, while the natural diamonds provide a sparkling finish. With a total weight of 185.43 grams, this set is designed to make a statement. Perfect for special occasions, this necklace set exudes timeless beauty and refined craftsmanship.
“This set draws inspiration from the delicate pastel hues of natural tourmaline cabochons, complemented by the timeless elegance of pearls and the brilliance of gemstones. Each element has been carefully selected to create a harmonious blend that epitomises sophistication and beauty. We aimed to craft a piece that not only captures attention but also tells a story of elegance and tradition," says Rohan Narang, Creator Director at Hazoorilal Legacy.