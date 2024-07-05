Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a colourful lehenga and exquisite legacy jewellery at Ambani pre-wedding event

Janhvi Kapoor opted for an adorable lehenga from Arpita Mehta, and Fiona Tourmaline Choker necklace set with pearls from Hazoorilal Legacy for the Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Mameru Ceremony, one of the pre wedding celebrations.

The attire is combined with colours and it gets flawless as it matches the necklace, kadas, ring and earrings by HazooriLal Legacy.