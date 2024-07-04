Que Sera Sera collection: Style meets comfort for every occasion

If you want to spend a day curled up at home, go on a date with your best friend, or get on that flight to your dream destination, all in the same outfit, NeceSera’s new collection, Que Sera Sera, is for you. It is full of transitional outfits that are high on style and comfort. In the spirit of spontaneity, of not taking ourselves too seriously, and of embracing life’s unpredictability, each product is carefully crafted to keep up with your active lifestyle and help you embrace life’s surprises in style.
Riddhi Jain of NeceSera says, “We designed the new Que Sera Sera collection so you can go wherever your day takes you. We have added more styles, like blazers and collared styles, that fit better into the work-leisure lifestyle. We have also included elements like statement zippers and metal trips following the trends of the season, which we foresee to be more long term. And lastly, we have added new prints keeping in mind the sentiment of travel, love, and summer florals,” explains Riddhi.
Each of the pieces have been thoughtfully designed to include details like pockets for functionality, hidden drawstrings for comfort that look stylish, with a buttery-soft hand feel and supportive stretch. “For example, the denim wash set puts together three trends of the season — denims, baggy fits, and cargo pants. It is designed to look like a stylish denim outfit on the outside, and can easily be styled up for a date or a work event, and is made in 100 percent cotton terry to make it comfortable to wear at home too. It can also be layered up for a flight or during the winter,” she says.
The colours are a mix of neutrals and the palette of the season — pastel lilac, sage, ivory, pink diamond, cyber lime, cherry red and more. “You will also find many new fabrics like the snug knit, which is the perfect blend of softness and stretch, made with premium cotton and spandex for unmatched comfort and durability. This is the ultimate in cozy, form-fitting wear. The lux flo is a blend of three fabrics that makes it crease-resistant and perfect for traveling. The Sunspun, which is a blend of supima and modal, continues to be a buttery-soft and super durable blend, ideal for summers. Lastly, the new Lushknit fabric is a redesigned mini-waffle blend of cotton, which is knitted to perfection to ensure buttery-soft comfort on the inside and a chic texture on the outside,” she adds .
Price starts at Rs 790. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com