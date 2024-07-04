Que Sera Sera collection: Style meets comfort for every occasion

Riddhi Jain of NeceSera says, “We designed the new Que Sera Sera collection so you can go wherever your day takes you. We have added more styles, like blazers and collared styles, that fit better into the work-leisure lifestyle. We have also included elements like statement zippers and metal trips following the trends of the season, which we foresee to be more long term. And lastly, we have added new prints keeping in mind the sentiment of travel, love, and summer florals,” explains Riddhi.

Each of the pieces have been thoughtfully designed to include details like pockets for functionality, hidden drawstrings for comfort that look stylish, with a buttery-soft hand feel and supportive stretch. “For example, the denim wash set puts together three trends of the season — denims, baggy fits, and cargo pants. It is designed to look like a stylish denim outfit on the outside, and can easily be styled up for a date or a work event, and is made in 100 percent cotton terry to make it comfortable to wear at home too. It can also be layered up for a flight or during the winter,” she says.