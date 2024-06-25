This upcycled collection aims to combat fashion industry’s waste crisis

Virgio's smart tech enables the brand to produce in-demand styles in the right quantities, minimising waste. The Upcycled Collection from the brand is a statement demonstrating alternative ways to tackle unsold inventory. By introducing the upcycled edit, it hopes to nudge the industry to think differently and tackle business issues smartly and innovatively. It also helps consumers understand the wastage problem in the fashion industry and learn ways to address it.

Unlike recycling, which often breaks down materials to their base components, upcycling retains the integrity of the original material and enhances it through creative repurposing. This process not only reduces waste but also contributes to environmental sustainability by giving new life to items that would otherwise be discarded.