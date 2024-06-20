Utopia Collection embraces bold expressions and vibrant hues for summer 2024

In a season where the sun's rays hold a myriad of dancing colours, and patterns bursting with energy, the world awakens into a season painted in highlights. In Spring/Summer 2024 collection, Utopia, MellowDrama taps into this vibrant spirit and embraces flamboyant palettes with vivid hues playfully intertwined to present bold expressions of individuality. It brings the cheerfulness of summer to contemporary silhouettes.

Using a dynamic approach to technique, Utopia is made of luxurious hand-stitched fabrics, featuring self-engineered 3D textures, florals, laser cut patterns, and patchwork designs forming the brand's signature artisanal aesthetic. In a celebration of playful details, unique 3D floral appliques, uneven hemlines, and dimensional embellishments add an air of vintage charm. The collection's highlight, however, is the juxtaposition of striking colours and dynamic patterns.