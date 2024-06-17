Radhika Merchant's printed gown from the pre-wedding festivity featured excerpts from her 'love letters' to Anant Ambani

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding festivity is an affair that will surely dominate India's wedding landscape for years to come. Not only has the soon-to-be-wed couple hosted events of the season, but even their super-luxe outfits are gaining traction online.
Just this weekend, photos of Radhika dressed in a gorgeous black and white gown surfaced online. Minutes into it, eager fans decoded the look and found out that the bride-to-be’s printed ensemble figures excerpts from the love letters she wrote to Anant Ambani.
Confirming this detail, designer Rhea Kapoor earlier today shared a couple of photos of Radhika and wrote, “The love letter. Recreating the bride's letter to the groom on lengths of French chiffon incrusted with crystals with @robertwun.”
The custom-made gown was designed by Robert Wun and Rhea Kapoor while celebrity stylist Shereen brought the look together. Rhea’s sister, actrs Sonam Kapoor, took to the Comment section and called Radhika “beautiful” for flawlessly pulling off the look!
Take a look at the photos here:
Radhika opted for this gown for the first day of the luxury four-day cruise event which witnessed a performance by the Backstreet Boys.
Their second round of pre-wedding festivity also featured performances by global icons like Katy Perry, David Guetta and Andrea Bocelli.
For the first round organised in Jamnagar, the Ambanis hosted Rihanna who performed some of her chartbuster tracks for the guests that included Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and more.
The wedding is scheduled to take place on July 12 at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) with celebrations spanning three days.