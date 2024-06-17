Radhika Merchant's printed gown from the pre-wedding festivity featured excerpts from her 'love letters' to Anant Ambani

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding festivity is an affair that will surely dominate India's wedding landscape for years to come. Not only has the soon-to-be-wed couple hosted events of the season, but even their super-luxe outfits are gaining traction online.

Just this weekend, photos of Radhika dressed in a gorgeous black and white gown surfaced online. Minutes into it, eager fans decoded the look and found out that the bride-to-be’s printed ensemble figures excerpts from the love letters she wrote to Anant Ambani.

Confirming this detail, designer Rhea Kapoor earlier today shared a couple of photos of Radhika and wrote, “The love letter. Recreating the bride's letter to the groom on lengths of French chiffon incrusted with crystals with @robertwun.”

The custom-made gown was designed by Robert Wun and Rhea Kapoor while celebrity stylist Shereen brought the look together. Rhea’s sister, actrs Sonam Kapoor, took to the Comment section and called Radhika “beautiful” for flawlessly pulling off the look!

Take a look at the photos here: