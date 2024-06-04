Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday stun in chic outfits in new pics from Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash

Bollywood celebrities traded the hustle and bustle of Mumbai for the idyllic Italian Riviera, joining the Ambani family’s lavish pre-wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The four-day extravaganza seems to be an unforgettable experience, combining luxurious parties on land and aboard a breathtaking cruise voyage from Italy to the South of France and back.
Among the high-profile attendees were Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor, who have been documenting their Italian adventure on social media. Shanaya recently treated fans to a glimpse of their Portofino escapades with a post captioned, “That’s Amore.”
The photos showcased the three besties basking in the picturesque Italian village. Shanaya stunned in a vibrant maxi dress boasting an abstract swirl pattern in a summery palette of fuchsia pink, blue, green, and more. The plunging cowl neckline, spaghetti straps, and backless detail added a touch of sass, while the flowy silhouette flatters her figure. Her minimal styling – centre-parted hair, dewy skin, and dainty jewellery – allowed the dress to take centre stage.
Suhana exuded sophistication in a chic black midi dress. The dress featured a daring criss-cross halter neckline, a captivating floral print in blue, white, and green, and a bodycon silhouette that accentuated her curves. Black slip-on sandals and loose, centre-parted hair completed her elegant ensemble.
Ananya brought a touch of sunshine with her vibrant yellow mini-dress. The dress boasted embellished shoulder straps, a sweetheart neckline, and playful bow details on the bust. The fit-and-flare silhouette added a touch of whimsy, perfectly paired with strappy sandals, a messy bun, and statement accessories.
Their vibrant outfits and infectious camaraderie offered a glimpse into the exclusive world of the Ambani celebrations.