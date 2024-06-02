Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra light up Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala in Italy

Lovebirds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra joined the star-studded guest list for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s extravagant pre-wedding celebrations in Portofino, Italy. Social media is abuzz with pictures and videos capturing the couple enjoying the festivities, adding their spark to the joyous occasion.
A video shared on Instagram showed Kiara and Sidharth immersed in conversation as the legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli performed. Looking effortlessly stylish, Kiara donned a black and white mini dress with a high-rise collar, a halter neckline, and a cinched waistline. Gold button closures adorned the front, with a single black rose adding a touch of elegance. The bodycon fit perfectly accentuated her figure, while the flowy skirt with a mini hemline showcased her legs. Thin white stripes on the black fabric provided a unique twist, transforming a simple dress into a fashion statement.
Kiara’s stylish accessories completed her look. White slip-on sandals added a touch of summer chic, while a white mini leather bag with a pearl shoulder strap offered a practical touch of glamour. Gold bracelets, rings, and statement earrings added a dash of sparkle. She styled her hair in a sleek ponytail, complementing the minimalist makeup and perfectly feathered eyebrows.
Sidharth complemented his wife’s elegance with a sophisticated look. His pastel blue blazer with a crisp white collar exuded a casual yet refined air. Relaxed-fit white pants and white sneakers provided a laid-back vibe.
Kiara and Sidharth’s presence added another layer of charm to the already enchanting pre-wedding celebrations.