SRK hangs out with Ranbir Kapoor at Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding bash; fans compare his look to Johnny Depp

Fresh off his Kolkata Knight Riders’ triumphant IPL victory, superstar Shah Rukh Khan jetted off to Italy for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Videos shared by a fan account captured the King Khan in all his stylish glory, sparking comparisons to Hollywood heartthrob Johnny Depp.
The clip showcases the Khan family – Shah Rukh, his wife Gauri, and their youngest son AbRam – looking effortlessly chic as they mingled with guests. Shah Rukh exuded charisma in a sharp blue suit, accessorised with a dashing white scarf. This dapper ensemble sent fans into a frenzy, with many commenting on its resemblance to Johnny Depp’s signature style. One eager fan even quipped, “Pirates of the Caribbean sequel loading? (sic).”
Standing beside the Shah Rukh was Ranbir Kapoor, opting for a more relaxed look. Ranbir donned a beige coat and pants, paired with a brown shirt and sunglasses, adding a touch of casual cool to the star-studded event. Gauri Khan also graced the video with her presence, radiating elegance as always.
While Shah Rukh’s new look stole the show, fans are eagerly awaiting his next project. Tentatively titled King and directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film promises an exciting return for the superstar. This project reportedly also stars Suhana Khan, making it her first collaboration with her father.
Meanwhile, after Animal Ranbir is gearing up for his new project – Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love and War.