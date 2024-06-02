Sara Ali Khan shares snaps from Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s star-studded pre-wedding cruise bash

The itinerary itself was a testament to the grandeur of the occasion. Between May 28 and June 1, guests were treated to a whirlwind experience aboard the luxurious cruise liner. The picturesque 4,380-kilometer journey from Italy to the South of France offered stunning scenery, while a series of lavish parties and events kept the celebratory atmosphere alive. The festivities kicked off with a welcoming lunch on May 29, followed by a dazzling ‘Starry Night’ themed gala, and culminated in a grand finale on June 1 in Portofino, Italy.