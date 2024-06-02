Sara Ali Khan shares snaps from Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s star-studded pre-wedding cruise bash

Sara Ali Khan recently offered a glimpse inside the extravagant pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The actor, along with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and a bevvy of Bollywood stars, embarked on a luxurious European adventure to mark the special occasion.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Sara shared a series of photos capturing the fun and camaraderie during the second pre-wedding festivities. The pictures showcase candid moments with her brother and close friends, as they soak up the beauty of Cannes and Rome, and revel in the festivities aboard the luxurious cruise sailing through Italy and the South of France.
From exploring the charming streets of Europe to attending glamorous events onboard the cruise, Sara’s photos exude a sense of adventure and joy. Her caption simply read, “France Italy...” accompanied by a string of emojis, leaving the stunning visuals to speak for themselves.
This European voyage follows the lavish three-day pre-wedding bash held in Jamnagar, Gujarat, earlier in March. That celebration reportedly set a record with an estimated cost of INR1259 crore, solidifying the Ambani family’s reputation for hosting extravagant events. Staying true to their opulent style, the European pre-wedding festivities boasted an impressive guest list comprising 800 celebrities and socialites, according to reports. From Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Bollywood’s A-listers gathered to celebrate the upcoming nuptials.
The itinerary itself was a testament to the grandeur of the occasion. Between May 28 and June 1, guests were treated to a whirlwind experience aboard the luxurious cruise liner. The picturesque 4,380-kilometer journey from Italy to the South of France offered stunning scenery, while a series of lavish parties and events kept the celebratory atmosphere alive. The festivities kicked off with a welcoming lunch on May 29, followed by a dazzling ‘Starry Night’ themed gala, and culminated in a grand finale on June 1 in Portofino, Italy.