Popular Bengaluru eatery brings delicacies like podi dosa to Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding cruise

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash is currently the talk to the town. Right from a performance by the Backstreet Boys and renowned American singer, Katy Perry, down to their lavish cruise trip, everything from the celebration is going viral. And now, it is the food scene organised by the family that has our attention.

Bengaluru-based Rameshwaram Café, known for its podi idli and podi dosa, has made its way to Spain and is one of the few Indian food chains that have set up stalls at the extravagant pre-wedding festivity.

The owners of the café shared a photo from the cruise trip and gave a glimpse of the traditional South Indian delicacies that they are serving to the guests.

The caption reads, "Yet another Milestone Yet another feather to the Cap We are Happy to be a part of worlds the best pre wedding celebrations which is happening at @celebritycruises at Spain. @therameshwaramcafe is the only restaurant from south serving the best of the best South Indian food."