Ranveer Singh steals the spotlight as he grooves with Guru Randhawa, Orry at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding party
The pre-wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant continue to be a star-studded extravaganza, and the latest viral video proves it! Ranveer Singh, known for his boundless energy and vibrant personality, has taken the internet by storm with his dance moves at the second pre-wedding bash.
A social media user shared a video from the event, capturing the electrifying atmosphere. The clip features singer Guru Randhawa belting out his hit track Morni Banke, instantly igniting the crowd. But the real spark came when Guru invited Ranveer onto the stage. Dressed in all black with his hair flowing freely, Ranveer exploded onto the dance floor with his signature exuberance. The crowd erupted in cheers as he threw himself into the music, his infectious energy captivating everyone around him.
The fun didn’t stop there! The video took an even more hilarious turn when Veer Pahariya and Orry (Orhan Awatramani) joined the party. But the highlight of the clip undoubtedly came when Ranveer scooped Orry up in his arms and twirled him around the stage, leaving the crowd in stitches. Orry, sporting a stylish satin co-ord set, seemed to be enjoying the ride as much as Ranveer.
The internet was abuzz with comments about the video. One user jokingly remarked, “Ranveer has to be getting paid for being a constant performer for Ambani's events. It's hilarious!” Another captured the infectious energy perfectly, writing, “The burst of energy is just next level.” And of course, the Ranveer-Orry moment couldn’t be ignored: “Not Ranveer lifting Orry and twirling him. This is hilarious,” wrote another netizen.
This isn’t the first time the Ambani pre-wedding festivities have made headlines for their star power. A video of Katy Perry’s performance at the Cannes leg of the celebrations recently surfaced online, and the Backstreet Boys also treated guests to a nostalgic concert aboard the luxurious cruise.
Just like the grand bash in Jamnagar back in March, Anant and Radhika's European cruise voyage has been nothing short of spectacular. A star-studded guest list including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and even former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, added to the exclusive atmosphere.