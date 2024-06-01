Ranveer Singh steals the spotlight as he grooves with Guru Randhawa, Orry at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding party

A social media user shared a video from the event, capturing the electrifying atmosphere. The clip features singer Guru Randhawa belting out his hit track Morni Banke, instantly igniting the crowd. But the real spark came when Guru invited Ranveer onto the stage. Dressed in all black with his hair flowing freely, Ranveer exploded onto the dance floor with his signature exuberance. The crowd erupted in cheers as he threw himself into the music, his infectious energy captivating everyone around him.