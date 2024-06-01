Check out new pics of Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan from Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding cruise bash

Europe has become a star-studded playground as Bollywood A-listers flock to celebrate Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s upcoming nuptials. Social media is abuzz with photos capturing the luxurious pre-wedding festivities, offering a glimpse into the exclusive celebrations.
Ranveer Singh, known for his flamboyant style, wasn’t shy about striking a pose for a picture on the lavish cruise. Sporting a black hat and a wide grin, he exuded good cheer alongside another guest. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan opted for a more relaxed approach, soaking up the European sunshine. Photos of her enjoying a girls’ day out in front of Rome’s iconic Trevi Fountain and basking in the coastal charm of Cannes have taken social media by storm.
Joining the party are a galaxy of Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Disha Patani, and Karisma Kapoor. Around 800 guests have been treated to a whirlwind experience aboard the luxurious cruise liner, sailing from Italy to the South of France. The itinerary boasts a 4,380-kilometer journey, packed with extravagant parties and scenic destinations.
The festivities kicked off on May 29 with a welcoming lunch, followed by a dazzling Starry Night-themed gala. This opulent voyage will conclude in style on June 1 in Portofino, Italy.
Back in Mumbai, excitement is palpable as the city prepares for the grand wedding on July 12. Anant and Radhika are set to tie the knot at the Jio World Convention Centre. The highly anticipated event will adhere to traditional Hindu Vedic customs, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah or wedding ceremony taking centre stage on Friday.
The celebration continues on Saturday with Shubh Aashirwad, a ceremony seeking divine blessings for the couple. Finally, on Sunday, guests will be treated to a spectacular reception – the Mangal Utsav – for which a chic Indian dress code has been requested.
With Bollywood royalty setting sail for this extravagant pre-wedding adventure, the stage is set for a truly unforgettable celebration. Stay tuned for more updates on this star-studded event!