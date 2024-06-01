Katy Perry performs at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash in Cannes

Global pop icon Katy Perry was the latest international star to grace the Ambani wedding stage! Katy delivered a powerhouse performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration in Cannes, France and social media is abuzz with fan videos capturing the electrifying atmosphere, showing guests dancing and belting out the singer’s chart-toppers.
This isn’t the only A-list performance to steal the spotlight at the Ambani-Merchant pre-wedding festivities. Earlier, the Backstreet Boys treated guests to a nostalgic concert on a luxurious cruise voyage.
One viral video believed to be from the private event, shows the crowd erupting in cheers as Katy took centre stage, dazzling in a silver gown with a dramatic train. Her team of background singers and musicians, all dressed in white, added a touch of elegance to the high-energy performance.
The upcoming nuptials on July 12 in Mumbai promise to be a truly grand affair, following the precedent set by these star-studded pre-wedding celebrations.
For the Ambanis, hosting international stars at their weddings has become a tradition. Guests at Isha Ambani's pre-wedding bash were treated to a mesmerising performance by Beyoncé, while Coldplay's Chris Martin set the stage alight at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding event in Switzerland.
Continuing the legacy, Maroon 5, led by Adam Levine, took the stage at Akash and Shloka’s Mumbai wedding ceremony in 2019. The band had the crowd swaying to their popular hit Girls Like You, adding another unforgettable layer to the celebrations.