Shakira to perform at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding cruise bash: Reports

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s July wedding is the talk of the town, and the celebrations have already begun in grand style! Ahead of the big day, the couple’s loved ones and friends have set sail on a luxurious pre-wedding cruise, transforming the Mediterranean into a party paradise from May 29 to June 1.
Adding to the glitz of the event, recent reports suggest that global superstar Shakira will be gracing the event with a performance, her electrifying hits echoing across the waves. While Shakira’s salary for this oceanic concert remains undisclosed, it's sure to be a hefty one. Some sources claim that the singer will be charing close to INR 10 to 15 crores for the performance.
This opulent cruise serves as a mere appetiser for the lavish July wedding. One can only imagine the scale of the upcoming ceremony, with A-listers galore expected to witness Anant and Radhika tie the knot. Reports claim the Waka Waka singer will belt out her chart-toppers amidst the picturesque scenery, making for an unforgettable experience.
The festivities kicked off on May 29, with the cruise traversing the stunning coasts of France and Italy. Salman Khan, the power couple of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan are just a few of the celebrities who have already boarded the vessel.
Beyond the star power, guests can expect a sensory overload of French delights. The itinerary promises dazzling dance performances, captivating operatic evenings, and of course, a culinary journey through the finest French cuisine. Don't forget the exquisite wines, a hallmark of French culture, which are sure to flow freely throughout the voyage.
This isn't the Ambanis' first foray into extravagant pre-wedding celebrations. Back in March, rumours swirled that Rihanna received a cool USD 9 million to perform at their pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, Gujarat. That event boasted a guest list fit for a red carpet, including Mark Zuckerberg, Ivanka Trump, and Bill Clinton. Bollywood royalty wasn't left out either, with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan making headlines for their impromptu on-stage performance – a true display of camaraderie.