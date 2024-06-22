The Bindi Collection is a celebration of authenticity and strength

We talk to Sukanya Bhataacharya, founder, Prathaa, to get to know more about this latest drop.

What inspired the theme Snigdha—Unveiling the Hues of Emotions for this year’s Signature Bindi collection?

The inspiration stems from the profound beauty found in vulnerability. This collection celebrates the courage to embrace one's true self, highlighting the importance of inner beauty. We wanted to send a subtle yet powerful message through our collection — embracing and exposing our vulnerabilities is a strength not a weakness. Snigdha encourages being real and authentic, honouring the uniqueness of each individual and their journey.

Can you elaborate on the significance of using cotton mul fabric and handblock printing for this collection?

At Prathaa, we have a long history of reviving traditional weaves and arts, particularly working with hand-woven cotton. For this collection, we chose a premium quality of cotton mul fabric because it is incredibly soft and flowy, aligning with the gentle and fluid nature of women. The collection has been made in multi tones where the inner fabric is of different colour than the base fabric, symbolising the softness and vulnerability that many women often hide. Despite being delicate and susceptible to damage, the cotton mul represents the courage to wear one’s softness and vulnerability as a fashion statement. Additionally, we incorporated handblock printed bindis into the designs. Handblock printing is one of the traditional art forms we cherish, and the bindi motif adds a unique and bold statement, emphasising that being soft and real is also powerful.