Discover the latest range of men's kaftans offering a stylish twist to traditional loungewear options

From Sultans in the Ottoman Empire to those designed by Halston and Dior and worn by Elizabeth Taylor and Grace Kelly, to Erin Kleinberg craftan (or is it kaftan) spotted on Jared Leto while performing with Thirty Seconds to Mars, this versatile clothing has been a forever fashion statement for men and women. Adding more variety to men’s kaftan range is The Kaftan Company (TKC) with its Twilight Men's Lounge Wear Collection. It is a game- changer, bringing a unique blend of comfort and style to men's wardrobes. There is an entire range of kaftans designed exclusively for men, offering a fresh and stylish twist to traditional loungewear options.
From relaxed kaftans to breathable cotton pyjamas, they are a perfect blend of comfort and sophistication for the modern man. Whether lounging at home or stepping out for a casual evening, these versatile pieces ensure you stay cool and stylish throughout the summer season.
Navin Rao, the co-founder of the brand, throws more light on the collection. “We understand the importance of comfort for men. We saw a significant need for it in the market, and didn’t want to compromise on style. That’s why we made style a key attribute while maintaining comfort. Our latest collection of men’s kaftans is a testament to this. It provides men the same comfort women typically enjoy,” he says.
Cotton and linen have been predominantly used in the collections, as that increases the comfort factor. The fabrics used are soft cottons as well as modals and linens. “With our men’s kaftan collection, we are proud to uphold our commitment to being a zero-waste brand. In this particular case, our collection exclusively uses natural fabrics, which are sustainable and offer superior comfort and breathability, making them ideal for loungewear. By avoiding polyester, we further highlight our sustainability as a core aspect of our brand,” he adds.
Price starts at Rs 1,499. Available online.
