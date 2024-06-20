Discover the latest range of men's kaftans offering a stylish twist to traditional loungewear options

From relaxed kaftans to breathable cotton pyjamas, they are a perfect blend of comfort and sophistication for the modern man. Whether lounging at home or stepping out for a casual evening, these versatile pieces ensure you stay cool and stylish throughout the summer season.

Navin Rao, the co-founder of the brand, throws more light on the collection. “We understand the importance of comfort for men. We saw a significant need for it in the market, and didn’t want to compromise on style. That’s why we made style a key attribute while maintaining comfort. Our latest collection of men’s kaftans is a testament to this. It provides men the same comfort women typically enjoy,” he says.