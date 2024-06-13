Couturier Abhishek Sharma's latest collection 'Nadru' takes a nostalgic walk down memory lane

In his own word, “Fashion is all about madness; it's a dramatic expression of one’s inner thoughts.”

As a celebrated couturier, Abhishek’s designs have been adorned and cherished by the leading actors including Poorna Jaganath, Shobhita Dhulipala, Kriti Kharbanda, Rakul Preet Singh, Nushrat Bharucha among others.

As he unveils his latest collection, Nadru (lotus stem), we caught up with the designer to know about it.

Could you share the moment or inspiration that ignited your passion for this collection?

Being someone who is exuberantly vigilant of life growing in any semblance, and having inculcated lotus, a symbol of rebirth, beauty and prosperity, in my series of artworks since juvenescence, this collection culminated as a walk down memory lane of our vacation home in Nainital. It is reminiscent of our childhood days, merry hours spent around a lotus pond, joyous rat-a-tat with dragonflies, buzzing ASMR, dearly awaiting the pods budding into lotuses, while painting scenic visions dazzling under moonlit nights, beautifully beading life back to the present.

You’ve selected an intriguing mix of fabrics like silk organza and rainbow glass nylon. What drove these choices and how do they contribute to the narrative?

The fabrics chosen are flowy in nature and could be moulded into beautiful sensual drapes capturing the free flowing essence of water and the vibrancy of a lotus pond.

Can you elaborate on some of the specialised techniques like fluting and couching used in this collection?

Fluting and couching are surface ornamentation techniques that have considerably enhanced the overall texture play and look of the ensembles by creating ripple effects, adding depth to the embellishments and silhouette construction.

Your work often intertwines threads of culture with contemporary design. How do you balance tradition and modernity in your creations?

We, as a brand, have always aimed to be perceived in an unique light, optimising our creativity while learning from our experiences, constantly evolving with the trends along with maintaining the timelessness of our deliverables. We’ve always been about providing a wholesome whimsical as well as dreamy visual imagery and experience of our products to the audience and we aim to continue doing the same. The amalgamation of modern silhouettes and Indian traditional embroidery techniques has kept the balance between the traditional and modernity in our creations relevant.

Your designs have graced many celebrities. How does the personality or public persona of your clients influence the design process?

It’s very important for us to resonate with the person who is wearing the ensemble. We inculcate a lot of iterations in the silhouette and fine tune the design to fit the person/ personality who will be adorning it. There are a few fine details that actually make a lot of difference when it comes to personal styling which truly defines the chemistry between the person and the design itself while keeping our design philosophy at the core of any design process untouched.